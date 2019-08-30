|
|
Andrew Burney Picou, Jr.
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Andrew Burney Picou, Jr., 88, who passed away Tuesday, August 27th, at his home in Lafayette.
Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, August 31st from 9:00 am until the time of service.
Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.
Rev. Father Howard J. Blessing, of Lafayette, will officiate.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019