Angelas Menard
Youngsville - Youngsville - Funeral Services for Mr. Angelas J. Menard, 94, will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at David Funeral Chapel of Lafayette. Interment will follow at St. Anne Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 5:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 8:00AM until the time of the services. A native of Youngsville and a resident of Egan, Mr. Menard died at 7:05PM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at his residence. He retired after over 47 years in the trucking industry, and then worked for over 22 years at Douet Motors as a transfer driver. Mr. Angelas enjoyed Cajun dancing, cooking, and being outdoors. He is survived by his spouse, Patsy Jagneaux of Egan; three sons, Allen Menard and his wife Nelda of Butte LaRose, Dale Menard and his wife Shari of Broussard, and Gerald Menard of Opelousas; two step daughters, Patty Adams and Pam Patterson; a step son, Ronnie Levergne; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eta Broussard Menard; and his twin sons, Donald and Daniel Menard. Serving as pallbearers will be Dale Menard, Brandon Menard, Trevor Credeur, Jason Slay, Lonnie Aude, and Gerrett Adams. You may express you condolences at davidfuneral home.org
David Funeral Home of Lafayette at 316 Youngsville Hwy (337)837-9887 will be handling the arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 11, 2019