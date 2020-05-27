|
Angelle C. Richard
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Angelle C. Richard, 103, who passed away on May 26, 2020.
Reverend Dan Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church, will serve as Celebrant and will conduct the services.
Angelle, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Frank Constantine and the former Elisabeth Benoit. Born and raised in Rayne, LA, Angelle moved to Lafayette in 1945, with her husband and two children. She loved cooking for holidays and sewing for whomever was in need. Angelle enjoyed all sorts of arts and crafts, even making ceramics in her later years. She adored her family and friends, never missing an opportunity to visit and talk. Angelle will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by family and friends alike.
She is survived by her daughter, Murley Richard; grandchildren, Yvette Burleigh (David), Jackie Richard (Debbie), and Nicole Richard (Wil); great-grandchildren, Christopher Burleigh (Sandra), Shae Pierre, Adam Burleigh, and Ashley Burleigh; great-great-grandchildren, Arakai, Dekland and Daniel Burleigh.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Elias Richard; son, Chester P. Richard; parents, Frank and Elisabeth Constantine; brothers, Guston, Martin, Vernie, Clyde and Gladston Constantine; and sister Henrietta Gautreaux.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM by the Angels of Service of St. Jules Catholic Church. Visiting hours will continue on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of service.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Guidry, Kevin Guidry, David Burleigh, Wil Machin, Jackie Richard and Rayford Constantine.
Honorary pallbearer will be Lester Gautreaux.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Richard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 27 to May 28, 2020