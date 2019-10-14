|
Anita Enid Strickland Bice
Anita Enid Strickland Bice went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, October 11, 2019. Nita, the youngest of six children, was born in Eagle Lake, Texas, January 12, 1934, to Wilburn Otis Strickland and Fay Mabel Tate Strickland.
After graduating high school, Nita worked for Schlumberger as a secretary. She met her husband, Billie, and after marrying, they started their family. She became a very active stay at home Mom. She was a very skilled seamstress and made a lot of her children's clothes, participated in Cub Scouts, and was an active baseball Mom. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for many years, where she started up their Mother's Day Out Program and was the director for several years. She loved to bake, and her nieces and nephews all looked forward to her Christmas sugar cookies and gingerbread men.
Nita is survived by her daughters, Kaylin Bice and Keverly Bice Lattier and her husband, Earl Jr.; son, Blane and his wife Lynne Ann; sisters, Dorothy Vyvial and Evelyn Hardin; seven grandchildren, Lacy LeBlanc Medlin; Terrin LeBlanc Guilbeau; Brittyn N. Gary; Gavin LaCombe; Breann Romero Broussard; Deacon Romero; and Ranger Romero; three step-grandchildren, Zachary Lattier, Lucas Lattier, and Michael Bertrand; ten great-grandchildren, River Medlin; Cullen; Sawyer; and Bowen Guilbeau; Adam; Aubrie; and Annistyn Gary; Ady Leigh and Macoy Broussard, and Raegan LaCombe.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Billie Herman Bice; son, Brett Cole Bice; parents; and brothers, James, Robert, and William Strickland.
A gathering of Nita's family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019, with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 120 West Pear Avenue, Winnie. Her interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.
The family would like to give special thanks to Jonathan Bourque with Hospice of Acadiana.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019