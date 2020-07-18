Ann Cranwell Justice
Lafayette - Services will be announced at a later date for Ann Cranwell Justice, age 86, who peacefully passed away, with loved ones by her side, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. A private Inurnment will be held in the Episcopal Church of the Ascension Columbarium.
Survivors include her children, Martha Ann Justice Mills and husband David, Robert James "Jimmy" Justice and wife Luciana, William "Billy" Cranwell Justice and wife Lisa, and Susan Jones Justice Goddard and husband Benjamin; her brother, Jack Pierpont Cranwell, Jr.; her grandchildren, Nathan Justice, Rebecca Justice, Tatiana Comeaux, Ruslan Comeaux, Emily Goddard, and Sophia Justice; and her great grandchildren, Toby and Eva Matthews, and Olivia Comeaux.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joseph Justice, Jr.; and her parents, Jack and Dorothy Donaldson Cranwell.
Memorial contributions can be made in Ann Cranwell Justice's name to VITA of Lafayette, www.vitalaf.org
, 905 Jefferson St, Ste. #404, Lafayette, LA 70501.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Justice family to the staff of Grace Hospice and Palliative Care, along with her supportive and loving neighbors at Briargate Townhomes, and to Community Personal Care Services, especially to her caregiver Brittany Walters for the compassionate care and friendship she gave to our mother.
For a full and more detailed obituary and to sign the guestbook online, please visit www.mourning.com
