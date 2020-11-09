Ann L. Domengeaux
Cankton - Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Ann L. Domengeaux, age 95. She passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, surrounded by her family at her residence in Cankton.
Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau.
Mrs. Domengeaux was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Cankton. For thirty years, she owned and operated Domengeaux Dairy Farms with her late husband, Ray. A devout Catholic, she was a lifelong parishioner of St. John Berchmans Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Ladies Altar Society.
Mrs. Domengeaux epitomized hard work and led her family by that example. She was happiest when surrounded by the love of her life, her son Jerry, and his family; was a phenomenal cook and baker; and, later in life, was an avid fan of football who rooted, in particular, for Alabama and Nick Sabin. Each visit with her was more memorable than the time before, as she got funnier with age. She gifted her family with many stories, lots of laughter, and a lifetime of love and support.
Survivors include one son, Jerry Domengeaux, and his wife, Karen, both of Sunset, LA; three grandchildren, Chad Domengeaux and his fiancée, Trisha Darbonne, of Lafayette, LA, Ryan R. Domengeaux and his wife, Cheri, of Lafayette, LA, and Candy Domengeaux and her wife, Lynette, of Youngsville, LA; and six great grandchildren, Gavin Domengeaux and Grant Domengeaux both of Carencro, LA, Jacob Domengeaux of Humble, TX, Zackary Domengeaux, Alex Guillory and his fiancée, Emily Covington, and Jillian Blackburn, all of Lafayette.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray J. Domengeaux; and her parents, Ernest Lormand and the former Gertie Comeaux.
A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. COVID PRECAUTIONS WILL BE STRICTLY OBSERVED. MASKS MUST BE WORN PROPERLY AT ALL TIMES WITH THE NOSE AND MOUTH COVERED BY THE MASK.
Pallbearers will be Chad Domengeaux, Ryan Domengeaux, Alex Guillory, Jacob Domengeaux, Gavin Domengeaux, Zackary Domengeaux, and Grant Domengeaux.
The family is especially thankful for the incredible care provided by her caretakers, Julie Guillory, Jean Victorian, Val Eakin, Bennie Boxie, and Gayle Castille, all of whom were tremendously loving and caring. They cared for, and cooked delicious meals for, Mrs. Ann, and they became family over the last eight years. The family is also eternally grateful to all of the dedicated and supremely compassionate team members from Hospice of Acadiana, Dr. Shankaraiah Kothapalli, and Dr. Elizabeth Collins.
For those who wish to express sympathy, the family would ask that a charitable donation be made in Mrs. Domengeaux's name to either Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA 70503, or St. Ignatius Catholic School, 180 Church Street, Grand Coteau, LA 70541.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net
.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.