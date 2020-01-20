|
Ann Z. Compagno
Lafayette - A 12 Noon Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Ann Z. Compagno, age 80, who peacefully passed away Saturday afternoon, January 18, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette, with her loving family at her side.
Inurnment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as Celebrant of the Mass and conducting funeral services will be Reverend Ben Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday from 9:30 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed by Tom Rizzuto at 10:30 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 61 years, Anthony Compagno; her daughter, Betty Compagno and husband, Gary Cruice; her granddaughters, Amy Chargois and Christine Menard and husband, Will; and a great-grandson on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sarah Cashio Zito.
A New Orleans, LA native and long-time resident of Lafayette, LA, Ann Compagno was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She met the love of her life, Anthony, 65 years ago on the beaches of Lake Pontchartrain and together they created many beautiful memories. She had a deep love of showing and caring for horses. Ann was a devout parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She was a strong-willed, independent, and vibrant woman, especially in her youth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Ann Z. Compagno's name to St. Pius X Catholic Church, P. O. Box 80489, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70598.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Compagno family to the doctors and staff with Hospice of Acadiana for their dedication and care.
