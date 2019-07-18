|
Anna "Teta" Broussard Kilchrist
Lafayette - Anna "Teta" Broussard Kilchrist passed away peacefully in the presence of family on July 11, 2019 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro, LA. She was 88.
Anna was born on March 6, 1931 in Lafayette, LA to her parents Isidore and Mercedes Broussard. In her professional career, she worked as a Bank Teller in Lafayette, LA and Alexandria, LA before returning to her birth home where she worked for the City of Lafayette.
Anna is survived by her sister-in-law Martha Kilchrist Trahan and her husband Melvin; brother-in-law Robert Dale Kilchrist; stepdaughter Lynda Hester and her husband Paul; and stepson Joseph Kilchrist and his wife Eileen. Also, she is blessed by her surviving grandchildren; Doug Cornelius, Leslie Carlone, Shelby Padilla, and Megan Sobolevsky and great grandchildren; Ryden Cornelius, Olivia and Samuel Carlone, Nico and Bella Padilla, Joseph and May Sobolevsky and many nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded in death by her late husband Joseph E. Kilchrist; siblings Eno Broussard, Paula Matthews, Odes Broussard, Robert Broussard, Rosie Primeaux, and Dallas Broussard; as well as two sisters who died at very young ages - Dorothy Lee Broussard and Billie Joyce Mary Broussard.
The extended family wishes to thank the nurses and Staff at Evangeline Oaks Guest House for their personal kindness and care as well as niece Carol Stephens and sister-in-law Martha Trahan for their loving care and unconditional support.
Anna will be interred in a private family service on July 18, 2019 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum 355 Teurlings Dr. Lafayette, LA at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please donate memorial contributions to the Affiliated Blind of Louisiana, 409 W Saint Mary Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506.
