Anna Francis Sam
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Anna Francis Sam, 86, who passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Ms. Anna was born on June 28, 1933 to the late Adelaise Bossier and Clarence Francis. A resident of Lafayette, LA for 86 years, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, spending time "in the country at the camp" and making cold cups for the neighborhood kids. She was a Foster Grandparent at Holy Family Catholic School for 10 years. Ms. Anna was a lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and an associate of the Sisters of the Holy Family.
Ms. Anna is survived by two daughters, Mary Lee Rubin and Cynthia Richard (Phillip, Jr.), both of Lafayette, LA; four sons, Ivory Lee Sam of Houston, TX, Wilson Sam, Jr., James Edward Sam (Elizabeth) and Lorenzo John Sam (Carolyn), all of Lafayette, LA; 15 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; one brother, Phillip Francis of Moscow, TN and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Sam and Beatrice Zeno, both of Lafayette, LA and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Sam, Sr.; daughter, Beverly Sam Lewis; parents, Clarence and Adelaise Francis and brother, Joseph Francis, Sr.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020