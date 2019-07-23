|
|
Anna Lee S. Robin
Abbeville-Arnaudville - Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Anna Lee Stelly Robin, age 90, who passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Eastridge Nursing Center in Abbeville, La.
First visitation will be observed on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home (209 S. Saint Charles St, Abbeville, LA.) from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM.
Second visitation will be observed on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Melancon Funeral Home (224 Main St., Arnaudville, La.) from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 PM with Father Gary Schexnayder.
Interment will be in Saint Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Father Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Pallbearers will be Norman Braud, Clayton Hidalgo, Vernon Robin, Jeffery Robin, George Arnaud, Philip Lacombe, James Robin, Marcus Robin, Glenn Stelly and Bert Stelly.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charlene Guilbeaux, Anna Marie Richard, Wilda Braud, Margaret Hidalgo and Gloria Richard. Please dress comfortably appropriate for weather conditions.
Mrs. Robin was a native of Arnaudville and longstanding resident of Abbeville, La. She was a licensed cosmetologist for many years. She owned and operated the North State Beauty Salon in Abbeville with her daughter Cynthia. She was very active in the Abbeville civic/social community and the Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister of Communion and was a member of the Lay Carmelites.
Survivors include two sons, George Robin and his wife Helen McKinley of San Francisco, CA. and Sidney Robin of Fort Worth, Tx; two daughters, Marian Love and Cynthia Decuire and her husband Allen Decuire of Abbeville, LA.; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, step children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and extended family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Robin, Jr.; her parents, Elie Stelly and the former Lita Robert; two brothers, William Stelly and James Stelly; and one sister, Ruby Spreyrer.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff and resident friends at Eastridge Nursing Center and Grace Hospice/Palliative Care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 23, 2019