Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
2319 Johnston St.
Lafayette, LA
Rosary
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
2319 Johnston St.
Lafayette, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
2319 Johnston St.
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette for Anna Louise Landry, 102, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette surrounded by her family. The family will receive guests on Saturday at the church for a visitation from 9:00 AM until the Mass begins. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM.

Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

Reverend Michael Russo, Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include three daughters, Diane LaFlamme and her husband Joseph, Janie Soileau, and Mary Loggins; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Felix Henry Landry; her parents, Joseph Zeus Landry and Enola Marie Melancon Landry; one daughter, Patricia "Patti" Stevens; one brother, Clarence Joseph Landry; and her son in law, Don Soileau.

Anna Louise Landry was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. She loved cooking, gardening, and exercising in Thomas Park. Mrs. Landry will always be remembered for her strong faith and daily devotions, her kindness and warm smile, a loving and positive spirit, and her genuine concern for others. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.

Pallbearers will be Brett Stevens, Blake Stevens, Jonathon Karn, Cory Hayes, Steven LeBlanc, Bennett Hayes and Blake Lazzaro.

Memorial contributions can be made in Anna Landry's name to Our Lady of Fatima Church or Hospice of Acadiana.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Landry family to her caregivers, Cindy Deville and Lisa Guidry, and to Hospice of Acadiana.

Published in the The Advertiser on June 28, 2019
