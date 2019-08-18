Services
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Milton, LA
Resources
Anna Mae Hebert Bourque

Anna Mae Hebert Bourque Obituary
Anna Mae Hebert Bourque

Milton - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 1:00 PM in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton for Anna Mae Hebert Bourque, 92, who passed away Friday morning, August 16, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Reverend William Schambough will officiate the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton. The family will receive friends at Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Sunday from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Monday from 9:00 AM until the service time. A Rosary will be prayed on Sunday at 6:00 PM in the funeral home.

Survivors include her three daughters, Karen Choplin and her husband, Steve, Lydia Armbruster and her husband, George, and Lorraine Gerard and her husband, Steve; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Preston Joseph Hebert, Sr.; her second husband, Nolan Bourque; her son, Preston Joseph Hebert, Jr.; her parents, Eli and Louise Broussard; and several siblings.

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 18, 2019
