Anna Papa Kern Angelle
Anna Papa Kern Angelle, 89, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at Landmark of Acadiana in St. Martinville, LA. A Private Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. Reverend Howard Blessing will officiate.
Anna was born in Shreveport, Louisiana and was a resident of New Iberia where she and her husband, Leonard Kern, raised two sons. She later moved to Lafayette and her love for children led to provide many years of childcare service. She then married Willis Angelle and enjoyed their many adventures until his death.
She is survived by her two sons, Wesley Kern (Elena) of Spring, Texas, and Jeffery Kern (Janet) of Youngsville, LA; her grandchildren, Shelly Kern, Karen Burdette (Tim), Lance Kern (Virginia), Katie Eskind (Brodie) and Kylee Kern; and six great-grandchildren, Carter Burdette, Addison Eskind, Ava Burdette, Skyla Kern, Walker Eskind, and Paisley Kern. She is also survived by her brother, Johnny Papa and her first husband, Leonard Kern.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Josephine Papa; and her husband, Willis Angelle.
The Kern family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Landmark of Acadiana and Bridgeway Hospice for their compassionate care and support they provided.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
