Anna T. Charles Francis
Lafayette - Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lafayette.
Anna T. Charles Francis was born on November 30, 1929 in Carencro, Louisiana to the late Amos Charles and Camelia Felix Charles. Anna departed this life on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 89. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Anna was a hard working lady. She enjoyed cooking, baking, going to the Casino and family gatherings. Anna had a great working career. She worked for J. Brooke and Joan Hamilton, Sr. and Brooke Hamilton, Jr. for 45 years. After she retired, Mrs. Anna worked with her granddaughter, Tiffany, at Tiffany's Daycare as the cook for six years.
Anna leaves to cherish her memories: 7 daughters: Rose (Donald) Vallliere, Sr. of Carencro, Anna Lou (Michael) Rideau of Lafayette, Julia (Dalton) Dean, III of Houston, Texas, Mary K. Cormier (Alvin) of Lafayette, Alberta Francis (Collins) Houston, Texas, Phyllis (Willie) Rogers of Lafayette, Alfreda Francis (Michael) of Lafayette, 2 sons: Robert (Shelia) Francis, Sr. and Clifton Francis (Pam) of Lafayette.
Anna raised 4 children as her own: Brooke Hamilton, Jr., Nancy Hamilton, Margo Hamilton, and Susan Hamilton Noguez (deceased).
Anna is survived by 2 Brothers: Peter Charles, Sr. and James Charles, Sr.; 32 grandchildren, 65 great grandchildren, 21 great, great grandchildren; 3 godchildren: Leo Pat Crouchet, Cynthia Fox and Katherine Delahoussaye and a host of nieces and nephews.
Anna had three special friends she enjoyed spending time with Pamela Babineaux and Marcus Harris to go on casino trips and Gracie Simpson for nightly phone calls.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Felias Francis; her daughter, Gloria Dugas; parents Amos and Camelia Charles; sisters: Rena Williams, Victoria Mouton, Verna Babineaux, Louise Crouchet, and Audrey Charles; 3 brothers: Chester, Walter and Lester Charles;one grandchild R'naisha Francis; one great grandchild, Derrick Francis, Jr.
The family asks that viewing be observed between the hours of 5:00PM to 9:00PM at Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette on Friday, October 4, 2019 and again on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 7:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lafayette.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501.
Published in the The Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019