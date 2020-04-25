|
Annabel Skeels Allen
Lafayette - A Graveside Service was held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery for Annabel Skeels Allen, 90, who passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at St. Agnes Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Breaux Bridge.
Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Allen Farquhar and husband, Jack B. Farquhar of Goliad, Texas; two sons, Bruce Gregory Allen and wife, Patricia Farnsworth Allen, of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Phillip Allen and wife, Cathleen Allen of Rogue River Oregon; three grandchildren, Amy Lynn Allen Taylor and husband, Tyson Taylor; Jack B. Farquhar II and wife, Ashley Farquhar; and Sarah E. Farquhar; two great-grandchildren, Holden Rex Taylor and Jaxson Miles Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Ola Sims Skeels; one grandson, William Jackson Allen; her husband of 64 years, Richard C. Allen; and one son, Douglas Keith Allen who preceded her in death by only 12 days.
Mrs. Allen was born on March 20, 1930 to parents Ed and Ola (Sims) Skeels in Griffithville, Arkansas where she spent most of her childhood. She married Richard C. "Dick" Allen on August 23, 1946 and they moved to St. Louis, Missouri where she finished high-school at Soldan-Blewett High School. The couple relocated to Houston, Texas for work and eventually settled in Lafayette, Louisiana where they would remain for more than 60 years. Together, the couple raised four children. A long-time member of First Baptist Church her passions included gardening and music. She was a proud member of Sweet Adelines in Lafayette for many years. After retirement, the couple was able to tour large parts of Canada, Alaska, and the lower 48 states in their motorhome.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Allen family to the nurses, staff, and doctors of St. Agnes Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Breaux Bridge, for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
