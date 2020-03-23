Services
Anne L. Chauvin


1950 - 2020
Anne L. Chauvin Obituary
Anne L. Chauvin

Lafayette - Anne Elizabeth Lukinovich Chauvin, age 69, passed away Saturday March 21st, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, in the comfort of her home.

Anne is survived by her family members who include: Son Timothy (Jennifer) Chauvin of Lafayette; Daughter Valerie Chauvin of Covington; Former Husband Robert Chauvin of Lafayette; Sister Alice (Donald) Rosenberg of Austin, TX; Niece Kaitlyn Rosenberg of San Diego, CA; Grandchildren: Christopher and Connor Chauvin of Lafayette; Braxton Flowers of Lafayette; and four-legged grandchildren: Copper, Maple, and Maverick Chauvin of Covington.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Lukinovich and Mary Lukinovich; Brother, Philip (Flip) Lukinovich; and Son Christopher Robin Chauvin.

A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette, LA.

Sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.

Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
