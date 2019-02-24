Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
8:30 AM
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette "Aunt Tee" Parker


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Annette "Aunt Tee" Parker Obituary
Annette "Aunt Tee" Parker

Youngsville - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church for Annette Parker, 81, who passed away in the company of loved ones on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Annette Parker was born and raised in Youngsville, LA and was a resident there all her life. Her nephews and nieces referred to her affectionately as "Aunt Tee." A gracious and compassionate lady, she was regarded as a source of inspiration by those who knew her. Annette was a devoted follower of the Catholic Church and constantly prayed for others. She started and ended each day in prayer.

She was a very dedicated wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was truly loved by everyone that came into her life.

Annette was educated in Lafayette Parish school system and worker many years for Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and was a cook for Lafayette Parish School System.

Annette is survived by her husband of 56 years, Elder Floyd J. Parker; two sisters, (her twin), Inez Cravins of LaMarque, TX and Leona St. Julien of Youngsville, LA and a host of nieces and nephews and a devoted caregiver, Elder Terry E. Johnson.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Ovide and Olive Catalon Thibeaux; three brothers, Elridge Thibeaux, George Edward Thibeaux, John Burley Thibeaux; two sisters, Rena Thibeaux Malveaux and Hattie T. Malveaux.

The family requests that the visiting hours be observed Monday, February 25, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited during the visiting hours.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now