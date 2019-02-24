|
Annette "Aunt Tee" Parker
Youngsville - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church for Annette Parker, 81, who passed away in the company of loved ones on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Annette Parker was born and raised in Youngsville, LA and was a resident there all her life. Her nephews and nieces referred to her affectionately as "Aunt Tee." A gracious and compassionate lady, she was regarded as a source of inspiration by those who knew her. Annette was a devoted follower of the Catholic Church and constantly prayed for others. She started and ended each day in prayer.
She was a very dedicated wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was truly loved by everyone that came into her life.
Annette was educated in Lafayette Parish school system and worker many years for Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and was a cook for Lafayette Parish School System.
Annette is survived by her husband of 56 years, Elder Floyd J. Parker; two sisters, (her twin), Inez Cravins of LaMarque, TX and Leona St. Julien of Youngsville, LA and a host of nieces and nephews and a devoted caregiver, Elder Terry E. Johnson.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Ovide and Olive Catalon Thibeaux; three brothers, Elridge Thibeaux, George Edward Thibeaux, John Burley Thibeaux; two sisters, Rena Thibeaux Malveaux and Hattie T. Malveaux.
The family requests that the visiting hours be observed Monday, February 25, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited during the visiting hours.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 24, 2019