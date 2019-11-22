|
|
Annette Soileau Breaux
Lafayette - A 10:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, Louisiana for Annette Soileau Breaux, 79, who passed away Friday afternoon, November 22, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Entombment will be in St. John Mausoleum, with her beloved husband, Marion Gale "Coach" Breaux, Sr., who passed away October 12, 2019.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday evening by Rev. John "Buddy" Breaux at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Reverend John "Buddy" Breaux, Pastor of Our Lady of the Lake and St. Martin De Porres in Delcambre, Louisiana will conduct the funeral services.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Windy Breaux Harris and husband, Mark, Rev. John "Buddy" Breaux, and Lane Breaux; her grandchildren, Kristyn Harris, Matthew Breaux, and Anna Breaux; her siblings, Jackie Clements, Karen Wall, Dr. Hosea "Joey" Soileau, Jr., Dr. William "Billy" Soileau, and Chad Soileau.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Marion Gale "Coach" Breaux, and her parents, Hosea Soileau, Sr. and Anna Lou Stelly Soileau.
After having been raised in Ville Platte, Louisiana, Annette spent the remainder of her life in Lafayette, Louisiana. She was an elementary school teacher during her first few years of marriage, then devoted the rest of her life to becoming the most loving wife and mother that any family could ever hope for. She was the consummate homemaker, and derived absolute joy in providing for her family a dwelling of love, warmth, and happiness. Annette was not only blessed with internal and external beauty, but was endowed with an abundance of gifts, talents and creativity. Besides maintaining an immaculate household, her favorite activities were tending to her flowerbeds and creating new ways to beautify and improve the appearance and comfort of her home environment.
Ever side by side with her beloved husband, Annette was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church since its inception, had a deep faith in God, prayed her rosary daily and loved watching Mother Angelica on EWTN. Above all, Annette simply loved being surrounded by family and friends. If there was a party or a celebration to be had... count her in!!! She was adored by EVERYONE who knew her and she will be dearly and deeply missed. May God grant her Eternal Peace and Everlasting Joy!
Pallbearers will be Matthew Breaux, Dr. Hosea "Joey" Soileau, Jr., Chad Soileau, Earl Clements, Jr., Jeptha Wall, and Peyton Soileau.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Dr. William "Billy" Soileau.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Breaux's name to the St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, 206 W. Church Street, Delcambre, LA 70528.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Breaux family to her caregivers, Helen, LaKietha, Lea, Stephanie, Danaisha, and Sentel for their extraordinary compassion, friendship and caring for our beloved parents. The family would like to also thank Krista and the staff of Grace Hospice and Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019