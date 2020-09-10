Annie Miller
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Annie Mae Vincent Miller, 91, who passed away on September 7, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Steve LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services.
Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Annie is survived by one sister, Genevieve "Genny" Vincent Patin; three daughters, Becky (Rick) McDowell, Nancy Bean, Laura (Joe) Bernard; one son, Charles "Chuck" Miller; nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Remy and Aurelia Vincent; her husband, AC Miller, Jr.; two sisters, Bernadette Bourque and Elia "DD" Bourque Guidry; five brothers, Eugene Sonnier, Andrew Sonnier, Daniel Sonnier, Alcee Sonnier, and Dudley Vincent; one son-in-law, Kenneth Bean.
Annie was born and raised in Lafayette and a long time parishioner of St. Genevieve Catholic Church where she devoted much of her time and energy to serving Jesus Christ. Until her health began to fail earlier this year, she was an active member of the Ladies Altar Society, sewing and laundering altar linens, organizing teams to clean the church weekly, and making sure everything and everybody was in place. As a Eucharistic Minister, she distributed Holy Communion at Church and in area nursing homes, coordinating services and servers for the various locations. She was also a Third Order Carmelite and had been a Cursillista with the Lafayette Ultreya.
When her children and later her grandchildren were in school at St. Genevieve and Teurlings, Annie volunteered many hours with the PTO, Brownie Troops, Cub Scouts, and the Athletic Booster Club. Her favorite volunteer "job" was getting parents and grandparents to help serve meals in the cafeterias of the two schools. She made many new friends, young and old, who kept her smiling.
Annie enjoyed gardening and sewing but what gave her the most joy was being with her family. At one time she served "First Sunday Lunch" to any of her children or grandchildren who were in town and available. Everybody knew lunch would be served at noon and the grandchildren learned early on that Granny ALWAYS had fresh, homemade chocolate chip cookies in the cookie jar.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be recited Friday Morning at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette 70501.
