Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
(337) 706-8941
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
Anthony J. Haskin

Anthony J. Haskin Obituary
Anthony J. Haskin

Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for Anthony John Haskin, 60, who passed away November 7, 2019 at his residence. Father Chester Arceneaux, Rector of St. John, will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Robin Catalon and Karsyn Griffin; giftbearers will be his three grandchildren, Kaira Odds, Karsyn Griffin and Gavin Griffin. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery.

A brief visitation will be held before mass between 8:00 - 10:00 am at church.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Catalon of Lafayette; two daughters, Shantonai (Xavier Johnson) Haskin of Baton Rouge and Brittany Griffin of Lafayette; one son, Derrick Bonnett of Lafayette; one sister, Gracie (Edward Sr.) Prince of Lafayette; and three grandchildren, Kaira Odds, Gavin Griffin, and Karsyn Griffin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the former Evella Sinegal and James Haskin; and one brother, Roland Sinegal.

A native of Lafayette, Anthony was a proud District Chief of the Lafayette Fire Department. Serving as his pallbearers will be the Fire Department's Honor Guard.

Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com.

Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
