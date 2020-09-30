1/1
Anthony "Steve" Landry
1943 - 2020
Anthony "Steve" Landry

Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Anthony Stephen Landry, 77, who passed away on September 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Reverend Gilbert Dutel will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and will officiate the funeral service.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 PM on Thursday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Friday, October 2, 2020, from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM.

For full obituary, please visit www.delhommefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Advertiser from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
