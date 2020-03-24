|
Antoine Clay Sr.
Lafayette - A Christian graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum for Mr. Antoine "Ta-Twaine" Clay Sr., 91.
Father Gus will be the celebrant for the service.
Interment will be at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.
He leaves in God's care his beloved and cherished wife; Audrey, his devoted son; Antoine "Ta-Twaine" Jr., his sisters; Theresa Williams and Aline Onezine, his grandchildren; Anthony M. Clay, April Helaire-Jackson (Darice), Edmond Helaire Jr. (Sonya), Ingrid S. Clay, Kimberley Helaire-Sylvas (Mark), and Margo Helaire-Conner (Frederick), 12 great grandchildren, a multitude of nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces, and great grand nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Henry and Lillian Lonya Clay, his daughter; Nina Rose Helaire; his brothers; George Clay, Joe Clay, Sidney Clay, and Ellias Clay; his sisters; Philomene Martin, Lorena Prejean, Lydia Thibodeaux, and Beatrice Sias.
Given the current conditions, there will be no visitation, only a graveside service with no more than 10 people. In addition, social distances must be observed.
Arrangements entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020