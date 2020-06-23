Antoine Gerard
Lafayette - Antoine Gerard, 89, died June 19, 2020 at the Carpenter House.
He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad and retired after 22 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Jacquet Gerard; his daughter, Brenda Gerard Riley; his granddaughter, Teriana Evans; his grandson, Jaden Riley, all of Youngsville, LA; great grandson, Kamren Hamilton; two sisters, Elva Gerard Trahan and Gladys Gerard Viltz, both of Houston, TX and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Gerard and Madora JeanBaptiste Gerard; two brothers, Irvin (Marjorie) Gerard, Elmo (Volina)Gerard, Sr.; one sister, Delores Gerard (Martin) Jones; two brothers-in-law, Irvin Trahan and George Viltz.
Special thanks to his ICU nurse, Jill, at Lafayette General Medical Center, his nurses and doctors and special gratitude to The Carpenter House.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Lafayette - Antoine Gerard, 89, died June 19, 2020 at the Carpenter House.
He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad and retired after 22 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Jacquet Gerard; his daughter, Brenda Gerard Riley; his granddaughter, Teriana Evans; his grandson, Jaden Riley, all of Youngsville, LA; great grandson, Kamren Hamilton; two sisters, Elva Gerard Trahan and Gladys Gerard Viltz, both of Houston, TX and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Gerard and Madora JeanBaptiste Gerard; two brothers, Irvin (Marjorie) Gerard, Elmo (Volina)Gerard, Sr.; one sister, Delores Gerard (Martin) Jones; two brothers-in-law, Irvin Trahan and George Viltz.
Special thanks to his ICU nurse, Jill, at Lafayette General Medical Center, his nurses and doctors and special gratitude to The Carpenter House.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.