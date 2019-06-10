|
|
Arabella "Belle" Breaux
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Arabella "Belle" Breaux, age 84, who passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM and on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
Interment will be in Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Lafayette.
Pastor Chris Fuselier will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Clifton J. "Cliff" Breaux; her children, Randell McGee and wife Joy, Arthur McGee, Sr. and wife Marie, DeDe Hebert and husband Thad; her grandchildren, Kimberly, A.J., Shane, Amanda, Lauren and Ryan; 8 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ophey and Theola Simon; her brothers, Hubert and Rickey; and her sisters, Marie and Patsy.
A native Gueydan and long time resident of Lafayette, Belle was the manager of the Stor N Lok for over 20 years in Lafayette. She enjoyed playing cards and dancing. But her most important passion was her faith in Jesus and she was an avid prayer warrior. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 10, 2019