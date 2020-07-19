Arline "Tootsie" Landry Mouton
Lafayette - Tootsie Mouton, age 91, went to meet her Lord and Savior on July 18, 2020. She was laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Maurice, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Hugh Mouton, children, Marion "M.J." Mouton (Pat), Barry Mouton (Jackie), David Mouton (Mary), Nanette Hebert (David), Tina Delaune (Brett) and Michelle Constantin (Kendel), many grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great/step-great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and siblings, Louise Mouton, Kenneth Landry, Elaine Guilbeau and Helen Garber.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Elina Landry, one daughter, Phyllis Mouton, in-laws, Alex and Rose Mouton, her sister Claudine Desormeaux, and two nephews, Byron Duhon and Dwight Duhon.
Honorary Pallbearers were her grandchildren, Jason Mouton, Jonathon Mouton, Gene Mouton, Jeremy Mouton, Michael Hebert, Joshua Hebert, Melissa Hebert Bourque, Elise Constantin, Mitchel Constantin and Sara Constantin; brother, Kenneth Landry; and brothers-in-law Daniel Desormeaux, Buddy Guilbeau and Pat Garber.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Mouton family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com
.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.