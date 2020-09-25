Arqad Yousef Dabit Abushanab
Lafayette - An Orthodox Mass will be observed Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church, 1237 Eraste Landry Road in Lafayette, for Mrs. Arqad Yousef Dabit Abushanab, 88, who passed away Thursday, September 24th at her residence in Lafayette.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Monday, September 28th from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held Monday, September 28th at 7:00 pm in the Fountain Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation will resume at Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church on Tuesday, September 29th at 11:00 am until time of service.
Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.
Rev. Dr. Stephen De Young of Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church in Lafayette will officiate.
After the funeral service on Tuesday, friends and family are invited to join the family for a Memorial Mercy Lunch at Mazen Grill, 5818 Johnston Street in Lafayette.
Arqad is survived by four sons, Milad Jalil Abushanab, Samir Jalil Abushanab, both of Lafayette, Mitch Bush and his wife, Madeleine and Yousef "Joe" Jalil Abushanab, both of Lake Charles; five daughters, Nazar Jalil Abushanab of Salt, Jordan, Nahid Jalil Khlaifat of Memphis, TN, Nuha Jalil Issa and her husband, Atta of Willingboro, NJ, Norma Jalil Fino of Albany, GA and Lamis Jalil Anki and her husband, Victor of Jacksonville, FL; four brothers, Atallah Dabit, Khalil Dabit, Saleem Dabit and Raji Dabit; her sister, Sumayya Zayed; 40 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Jalil Machaiel Abushanab; her parents, Yousef Sulieman Dabit and Shafouha Dabit; her infant son, Machaiel Jalil Abushanab; her daughter, Nadia Jalil Shiber; three brothers, Fuad Dabit, Afteem Dabit, and Sulieman Dabit; two sisters, Salema Bakla and Janette Fino and her grandson, Jalil Samir Abushanab.
