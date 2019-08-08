Services
Claire Brothers Funeral Home
7901 Hillcroft Avenue
Houston, TX 77081
(713) 271-7250
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Community Room at Parc 1V
3614 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Dupuis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Dupuis


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Dupuis Obituary
Arthur Dupuis

Houston, TX - Arthur Dupuis 63 Born 7/23/1956. Passed away 7/31/2019 after battling cancer. Survived by his 30-year companion Scott Daniel. One Uncle Dale Dupuis & Aunts Jeannel & Viginia Dupuis and many first cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Ray Dupuis, Mother Billy Guidry, and brother Danny Guidry. Services will be held in Houston Texas August 11th at Community Room at Parc 1V-3614 Montrose Blvd Marshall ground floor at 1:00 pm.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now