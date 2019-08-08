|
Arthur Dupuis
Houston, TX - Arthur Dupuis 63 Born 7/23/1956. Passed away 7/31/2019 after battling cancer. Survived by his 30-year companion Scott Daniel. One Uncle Dale Dupuis & Aunts Jeannel & Viginia Dupuis and many first cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Ray Dupuis, Mother Billy Guidry, and brother Danny Guidry. Services will be held in Houston Texas August 11th at Community Room at Parc 1V-3614 Montrose Blvd Marshall ground floor at 1:00 pm.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019