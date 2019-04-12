|
|
Arthur Joseph Smith, Sr.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Arthur Joseph Smith, Sr., 84, who died April 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Services will be conducted by Father Gnanavoli Arulsamy, SVD.
Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly Ann Smith of Lafayette, LA; one son, Arthur Joseph Smith, Jr. (Hope) of Opelousas, LA; grandson, Logan James Smith; nieces he considered his daughters, Sarah Thomas (Wilbert) of Lafayette, LA, Pamela Lewis (Darrell) of Coteau, LA and Valerie Savoie (Leo) of Lafayette, LA; a nephew, Al John Paul (Jane) of Lafayette, LA and a host of additional nieces, nephews,, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Smith, Sr.; his mother, Josephine Charles Smith; sister, Dorothy Mae Williams and brothers, John Smith, Jr. and Clarence Smith.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 8:00 a.m.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 12, 2019