|
|
Arthur Livings
Lafayette - Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro for Mr. Arthur Livings who passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Beautiful memories of Arthur linger in the hearts of his beloved children; Anita, Juanita, Kevin, Angela and Nikki Livings and Alicia Gbumblee.
Arthur is now enjoying his heavenly reunion with loved one who preceded him in death his wife; Evelyn Siner Livings, two brothers; Russell and Hector Livings, and his parents; Cecile and Onezieme Livings.
The family asks that viewing be observed between the hours of 8:30AM to 10:45AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro.
Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette La 70501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019