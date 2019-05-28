|
Aubrey Edward "Butch" Denton
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10:00 AM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Aubrey Edward "Butch" Denton, 66, who was called to rest in eternal life on Friday, May 24, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette.
A devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, he leaves behind his four children, Sara Denton Kelley and husband, Jonathan Kelley, Charles Matthew Denton, Lauren Rae Denton, and Aubrey Alexandra Denton; his grandchildren, Wyatt Matthew Gibbens, Brennan Colbert Gibbens, Ian Michael Kelley, as well as another grandson expected to enter this world on November 9, 2019; his siblings, Lavada Pullin and husband, Gerald Pullin, Melanie Moreno and husband, Richard Moreno; his nieces and nephews, Victoria, Shelby, John, Mark, Kati, Ginny, Darren, Julie; and Godchild, Drew Broussard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Olen Denton and Effie Rae Fitzgerald; step-father, Charles Marshall Fontenot; his niece and Godchild Hailey Hinch.
Aubrey was born in Gainesville, Florida and grew up in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He graduated high school from LaGrange Senior High School in Lake Charles in 1970. In the summer of 1972, Aubrey completed the United States Marine Corps Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia. Upon his return, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Rona Fournerat Denton. He worked his way through college, obtaining an undergraduate degree from McNeese State University and a Juris Doctor from Louisiana State University Law Center in 1978. He moved to Lafayette after law school and was a hardworking, well-respected and brilliant trial attorney in Lafayette for 41 years. He dedicated his life to taking on difficult civil cases no other attorney would take, lost causes, lost souls, and dismissed lawsuits.
Aubrey was a loving family man who enjoyed spending the majority of his time with his children and grandchildren. He was known for his kindness, empathy, and giving nature. He was quick to make a friend and believed that people were innately good. He was an advocate for the poor, the injured, the needy, the weak, the innocent and the widowed. His clients not only looked at him as their trusted attorney, but also as a counselor and friend. He was a man of many hobbies and passions: a fisherman, hunter, avid LSU fan, traveler, amateur astronomer, chef, writer, poet, philosopher, musician and a true lover of the world. All will miss his infectious smile and witty sense of humor. He was an inspiration to all who knew him and leaves behind a legacy of loyalty, compassion and generosity.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Adams, Tim Broussard, Darren Fournerat, Jonathan Kelley, James "Jim" Lambert, Mike Mallia, Mike McCullough, and Rick Robinson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wyatt Gibbens and Brennan Gibbens.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Friday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed Thursday evening at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services in Lafayette. Entombment will be in Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles, service led by Deacon Christopher Fontenot.
Memorial contributions can be made in Butch's name to the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana, 218 Rue Beauregard, Lafayette, LA 70508 and to the Acadiana Center for Behavioral Health, 141 Ridgeway Dr. #108, Lafayette, LA 70503.
"And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:13.
