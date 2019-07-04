|
Audrey Bertrand
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Mother of the Church for Audrey Bertrand, 96, who passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by her children. The Reverend Cederic Sonnier, Pastor at St. Mary Mother of the Church, and Father Millard Boyer will con-celebrate the funeral ceremony. Interment will take place at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Visitation hours will be observed on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Walters Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and will resume on Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Mary Mother of the Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be prayed on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Bertrand is survived by one daughter, Deane Bertrand of Lafayette; three sons, Ronald Bertrand of Lafayette, Donald Bertrand of Breaux Bridge, and Harry Bertrand of Lafayette; two sisters, Lucille Richard and Rita Thomason; and one brother, Herman Pellerin, Sr.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Bertrand; her parents, Lydia and Joseph Pellerin; two sisters, Gertrude Humble and Ann Warford; and two brothers, John Ashton Pellerin and Peter Pellerin.
Audrey is a native of Church Point, and a resident of Lafayette since 1960. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers are Todd Cole, Rodney Nero, Carl Pellerin, Blake Richard, Brad Richard, and Steve Simmons. Honorary Pallbearers are Robert Cole and Herman Pellerin, Sr.
The family would like to extend special thanks to her caregiver, Syderia Bruno.
Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 4, 2019