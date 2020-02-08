|
Audrey Mae Caudgest Simon
"But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings as eagles. They shall run and not be weary and they shall walk and not faint." Isaiah 40: 31
Funeral services were held on February 1, 2020 for Audrey C. Simon who departed this life on January 25, 2020, with her family by her side. Because her church home, St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Euless, TX, is undergoing construction, neighboring church, Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ, graciously opened their doors. Mrs. Simon's Pastor, Reverend Sean Taylor officiated.
The Fort Worth Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. conducted the Omega Omega Service on January 31, 2020.
Active Pallbearers were Calvin Flood, John Lewis, Reginald Patrick, Morris Sherman, Tommie Turner and Charles Washington. Honorary Pallbearers were Whitney Clement, Alfredo Gray, D'Andre Mullen and Jamal Nickson. A private burial will be held. True of Life Funeral Directors of Fort Worth, TX conducted all arrangements.
Audrey's favorite scripture was Isaiah 40:31 which encourages us to wait upon the Lord. It tells us to stand in anticipation for our strength. Mrs. Simon stood in anticipation for 86 years. Her strength is now eternally renewed.
Audrey Mae Caudgest was born in New Orleans, LA on August 1, 1933 to Hester and Thomas Caudgest. Audrey accepted Christ and was baptized at the Jerusalem Baptist Church in Crowley, LA. A graduate of Ross High School, Audrey attended Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. She went on to earn over 50 postgraduate hours from Louisiana State University and Lamar University. On June 22, 1953, Audrey married Clifton Maurice Simon, their relationship the epitome of love and partnership. To this union one child, Vannessa, was born.
Audrey's lifelong profession as an educator began as an elementary school teacher in 1955 in Tensas Parish, LA. She then dedicated thirty years to the students of Westside Elementary in Scott, LA. Audrey retired from the Lafayette Parish School System as an award winning Remedial Reading Specialist, having been named Reading Teacher of the Year by the International Reading Association during her tenure.
In 1988, Audrey began her second career serving the Lafayette community as a VISTA volunteer for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Acadiana, Project Director of Empower II and Project Director for the Foster Grandparent Program. In 1995, the Mayor's Commission on the Needs of Women named her as one of the Women of Excellence. From 1999 to 2005, she worked as Director of Ministries at Progressive Baptist Church.
A resident of Lafayette for over 40 years, she and Cliff moved to Hurst, TX in 2005 to be near Vann, Charles and D'Andre.
Audrey's vocation was her work in the church. At every church attended, her unrelenting determination to spread love and teach about Christ was at the forefront of her life. It is the work of which she was most proud. She worked tirelessly at Progressive Baptist Church in Lafayette, LA, Christ Memorial Community Church in Hurst, TX and St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Euless, TX.
In 1964, Audrey became of member Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She served in many capacities with the Lafayette Alumnae Chapter, including chapter president from 1970 to 1975. Once moving to Texas, she joined the Fort Worth Alumnae Chapter.
An amazing wife and mother, Mrs. Simon leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband of 66 years, Clifton Maurice Simon, her daughter and son in law, Vannessa and Charles Nickson, her grandsons, D'Andre Maurice Mullen and Jamal Keith Nickson, her good friend of 64 years, Leander Gray III, her godson, Alfredo William Gray, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Her mother, Hester Campbell Minix, father, Thomas Caudgest, maternal grandparents Curley and Mary Lee Campbell and her dear friend of over 60 years, Edna Gray preceded her in death.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020