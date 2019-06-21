Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
7:00 AM
Rosary
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Resources
Austin Matthew Sonnier Jr.

Austin Matthew Sonnier Jr. Obituary
Austin Matthew Sonnier, Jr.

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Austin Matthew Sonnier, Jr., 79, who died Friday, June 14, 2019 under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice at The Carpenter House.

Services will be conducted by Fr. Gnanvoli Arulsamy, SVD.

Entombment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum.

He is survived by his sons, Austin J. Sonnier (Turry M. Flucker) of New Orleans; David C. Sonnier of Lafayette; one sister, Vivian Ozenne of Lafayette; two sisters-in-law, Anna Batiste and Barbara Cooper, both of Lafayette and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Siner Sonnier; his parents, Austin and Cecile Mayola Sonnier.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.

www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 21, 2019
