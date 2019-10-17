|
|
Autry Clark
Youngsville - Funeral Services for Mr. Autry L. Clark, 73, will be held in David Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00PM with Deacon Cody Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Friday, October 18, 2019 beginning at 4:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9:00AM until the time of survives.
A resident of Youngsville, Mr. Clark passed away at 7:30AM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Autry worked in the oil field for over twenty five years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and routing for LSU football.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Charlotte Adams Clark of Youngsville; his sons, Shane Clark and his wife Pam of Lafayette, and Teddy Clark and his wife Brittney of Broussard; his daughters, Rhonda Remedies and her husband Andrew of Erath, Tee Michaels of Lafayette, and Amy Tuley and her husband Chuck of Manama Bahrain; his brother, Wayne Clark of Henderson; his sisters, Ruby Rolland of Lafayette, Glenda Potier of Judice, and Rosie Fabacher of Lafayette; his grand children, Eric Marceaux, Jolie Marceaux, Ethan Romero, Cassie Clark, Trent Clark, Nicolas Clark, Hailey Tuley, Ryann Tuley, Harper Clark, and Presley Clark; and his great-grandchild, Lorelei Clark.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lena Hebert Clark and Whitney Clark; and his sister, Betty Trahan.
David Funeral Home of Lafayette 316 Youngsville HWY (337) 837-9887 will be handling the arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019