Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Carencro, LA
More Obituaries for Barbara Beadle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Beadle


1937 - 2019
Barbara Beadle Obituary
Barbara Beadle

Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Carencro for Barbara Beadle, 82, who passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Father Mark Ledoux, Pastor of St. Peter Catholic Church, will officiate the funeral ceremony. Interment will be with her husband in the Port Hudson National Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and will resume on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be prayed on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Barbara is survived by four daughters, Glenda Delahoussaye (Jeff), Kim Hebert (Paul), Rhonda Deville (fiancée Terry Stoute), and Cricket Patin (Dwayne); one son, Clayton "Chuck" Beadle; two sisters, Yvonne Baudoin (John) and Shirley Delhomme (Willis); one brother, Leonard Frederick (Judy); 10 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Beadle; her parents, Sidney and Anna Frederick; two brothers, Douglas Frederick and Sidney Frederick, Jr.; and one granddaughter, Lauris Ann Patin.

Barbara is a cancer survivor and a member of Camp Bluebird. She was also a member of St. Peter's Neo-Catechumenal Way, and a volunteer for Hospice of Acadiana and Darnall Army Hospital.

Pallbearers are Clayton Beadle, Adam Delahoussaye, Joe Hebert, Joshua Hebert, Clayton LeBlanc, Diego Padilla, Dwayne Patin, and Kris Patin.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana for the care with dignity shown to Barbara during her final days; Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Staff; and family and friends who gave their time.

View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.

Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 10, 2019
