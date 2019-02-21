Services
St Mary's Catholic Church
1612 E Walker St
League City, TX 77573
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crowder Funeral Home
1645 East Main Street
League City, LA
Vigil
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Crowder Funeral Home
1645 East Main Street
League City, LA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Expectation
1612 East Walker
League City, LA
Barbara Cargill "Beep" Danner Obituary
Barbara "Beep" Cargill Danner

Lafayette - Barbara "Beep" Cargill Danner, 81, of Lafayette, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born December 30, 1937 in Galveston, Texas to Henry and Pearl Cargill.

A visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at the Crowder Funeral Home in League City 1645 East Main Street with the Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm with Deacon Andy DeYoung officiating. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Mary Expectation in League City 1612 East Walker with Father Jasper Liggio officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
