Barbara "Beep" Cargill Danner
Lafayette - Barbara "Beep" Cargill Danner, 81, of Lafayette, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born December 30, 1937 in Galveston, Texas to Henry and Pearl Cargill.
A visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at the Crowder Funeral Home in League City 1645 East Main Street with the Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm with Deacon Andy DeYoung officiating. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Mary Expectation in League City 1612 East Walker with Father Jasper Liggio officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019