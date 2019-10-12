|
Barbara Hidalgo Gautreaux
Breaux Bridge - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 12 Noon in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette for Barbara H. Gautreaux, age 80, who passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her residence in Breaux Bridge.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Reverend Stephen Pellessier will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Karen Guidry and her husband, Pat of Breaux Bridge and Liz Champagne and her husband, Mickey of Breaux Bridge; one son, Dale Gautreaux and his wife, Naisa of Arnaudville; her daughter-in-law, Brenda Gautreaux of Youngsville; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and her sister, Catherine Courvelle of Beggs, La.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Donald "Sonny" Gautreaux; her parents, Robert and Estelle Lavergne Hidalgo; her son, Donald D. Gautreaux; her brother, Robert Hidalgo, Jr.; and an infant sister, Gladys Hidalgo.
A native of Opelousas and a resident of Lafayette most of her life, Barbara had retired having worked in the retail business for many years as an associate with K-Mart and Walmart in Lafayette and Breaux Bridge. She also assisted her husband in their family business, B & S Dry Ice Sales and U-Haul. She participated and was a member with the following groups: St. Pius X Rosary Making Group, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Rosary Group, Carmelite Angels, St. Pius X Red Hat Society, and an active PSO member. Her joys were talking on the phone, sewing, attending her grandchildren and great grandchildren's events, was an avid Saints fan, and driving her Ford Ranger and was known as "Go Go Granny".
Pallbearers will be Dale Gautreaux, Robert Gautreaux, Corey Gautreaux, Kevin Guidry, Jimbo Miller, and Michael Champagne. Honorary pallbearers will be Tamara Gautreaux Kidder, Kathryn Guidry, Allen Gautreaux, and Nina Gautreaux Wills.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM and will continue on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed on Monday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
