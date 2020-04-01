Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
More Obituaries for Barbara Amest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Amest

Barbara Jean Amest Obituary
Barbara Jean Amest

Lafayette - Barbara Jean Amest passed away on March 28, 2020 at 69 years old.

With regards to COVID-19 mandates, attendance for service will be limited to 10 persons or less.

Barbara was born March 3, 1951 to Olivia Woods and the late Emar Dugas. She was a resident of Lafayette, LA at the time of her passing.

She retired from the Lafayette Parish School System where she was a Cafeteria Technician for over 30 years and worked in the cleaning service industry for over 20 years. She was known to be the life of the party. She was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with her family the most.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Howard "Leo" Amest; her five heartbeats, Barbara "Marie" Bossier, Rogers "Jim" Bossier (Juileen), Curtis "Curt" Bossier, Erica Allen (Theodore), and Ramsie Bossier (Danielle), as well as one step-daughter, Antiggany Amest; her mother, Olivia Woods; five brothers, Shelton Alfred Sr. (Mary Ann), Harry Alfred Sr. (Priscilla), Key Alfred Sr. (Savannah), Tony Alfred (Celeste), and Russell Woods Sr. (Marie); four sisters, Theresa Douressaux (Abram), Lorena Wheeler (Samuel), Monique Alfred (Karia), and Nicole Young (Clifton); 16 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Also, she leaves her Godmother, AnnaBell Roy, and cousins who were raised like her siblings, Delton Roy, Jimmy Roy, Linda Roy, Ulysses "T-Boo" Roy, Rickey Roy, Wilson Roy, and Chris Roy.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Emar Dugas; a brother, Jeffrey Woods Jr.; a sister, Sherry Woods; a granddaughter, Kay'lyn; a great-granddaughter, Lyric Thibeaux; and a great-grandson, Ja'myrie Bossier.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
