Barry Johnson
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mr. Barry Charles Johnson, 59, who passed away on May 14, 2019 after a brief illness surrounded by his family.
Pastor Kern Eschette and Thomas Dardar III will conduct the funeral services.
In keeping with Barry's wishes, he will be cremated following his service.
Barry was a native of Hot Springs, AR and a resident of Lafayette. He was the son of Jerry and Barbara Reynalds Johnson. Barry was an avid sports fan and loved his Saints, Tigers, and Razorbacks. He enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends on "The Patio". He enjoyed life, lived life to the fullest and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Charlotte Ledet Johnson; parents, Jerry Lynn Johnson and Barbara Reynalds Johnson; two daughters, Kimberly Styron and husband Michael, Laura Davila and husband Fernando; two grandsons, Jace Perry and Kaleb Styron; and he was anxiously awaiting his third grandchild; sister, Michelle Yvonne Johnson and husband Kevin Shumway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of service.
Pallbearers will be Ted Ledet, Joseph Ledet, Mike Egginton, Danny Johnson, Rodney Edwards and Stephanie Wiley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Styron, Fernando Davila and Steve Wiley.
The family would like to thank Barry's doctors; Dr. Salman Malad, Dr. Fadi Malek, Dr. Jason Breaux, Dr. Mani Nagendran, Dr. Prianka Sharma, and Dr. Akshey Gupta ; his nurses, Danielle Guidry, Mallory Broussard, Heidi Delcambre, Brianna Rameriez, and Juwanna Brice for all of their care and compassion, with a special thanks to Dr. Lisa David.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Johnson family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 17, 2019