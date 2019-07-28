|
Beatrice Sonnier
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church for Beatrice Sonnier, 70, who passed peacefully in her home in Carencro, LA on July 19, 2019.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Lloyd Joiner, Jr.
Interment will be in St. Martin de Porres Cemetery in Scott, LA.
She is survived by her daughters, Alena Fields Savoy and Delle "Shannon" Jackson Seall; sons-in-law, Joseph Savoy and Errol "Dion" Seall; grandsons, Gabriel Savoy, Eric Seall, Jadon Seall; granddaughters, Bria Savoy and Ariel Seall; three sisters, Hazel White, Helen Bastian and Mary J. Milburn; four brothrs, James Sonnier, Jessie Sonnier, Joseph Roy Sonnier and Harold Sonnier.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Sonnier an Alene "Lena" Matthews Sonnier.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at Progressive Baptist Church from 7:30 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 28, 2019