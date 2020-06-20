Belva Jane Purcell
Belva Jane Purcell, 94, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in New Braunfels, TX. Survivors include two daughters, Mary Durand and husband John of New Braunfels, and Jeri Dunlap and husband Bob of New Braunfels; one son, Mike Purcell of Frisco, TX; five grandchildren, Jennifer Purcell and husband Brad Moore, John Purcell and wife Jody, Kendall Durand, Adam Dunlap, and Luke Dunlap; two step-great grandchildren, Katie Moore and Jackson Moore; and two great-grandchildren Violet Jane Purcell and Callan Purcell. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Purcell, her grandchild, Ryan Dunlap, and her parents, John and Jessie Arrington.
Jane was born in Madill, Oklahoma, on December 18, 1925. She grew up on a dairy farm where she learned a strong work ethic. After high school, she moved to Oklahoma City at the age of 17 to work at Tinker Air Force Base. She married the love of her life, Jack Purcell, on May 10, 1947. She was a devoted wife and mother to three children. She thoroughly enjoyed raising children, cooking, baking, and gardening. We all loved her cooking, especially her pies. When the children were old enough, Jane started working as a teacher's assistant. She later worked at a bank and eventually started a career in retail sales. She became involved in volunteer work and was very active with the Acadiana Symphony Women's League (serving as President one year) and as a member of the board of the Friends of the Humanities at USL. She worked hard at everything she undertook. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank her dear friends in Lafayette who visited her and who sent cards and gifts. We will never forget her energy, her wit, her love of family, and her delicious dishes she so lovingly made!
Donations in her memory may be sent to Asbury United Methodist Church, 101 Live Oak Drive, Lafayette, LA 70503, or to a charity of your choice. A graveside memorial service will be held in Oklahoma City at a later date.
Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.