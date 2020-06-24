Benjamin "Ben" Hogan III
Benjamin "Ben" Hogan III passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, LA at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Sandra Langford Hogan. Loving father of Katie Hogan Rucker (John), Caleb B. Hogan, and Benjamin A. Hogan IV. Devoted grandfather of John Brenan Rucker Jr. Son of the late Ben A. Hogan Jr. and Rose Monjure Hogan. Brother of Cynthia Hogan (Nelson Guidry), Mary Lou Hogan Beach (Walter Beach), and the late Victoria Hogan (Darlene Drewry). He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
He was a native of New Orleans, a former resident of Lafayette, and a current resident of Mandeville. He graduated from Brother Martin High School, class of 1973, and a graduate of Louisiana State University. He was formerly a regional manager of Saia Motor Freight, present owner and president of Dedicated Transportation and a member of the Louisiana Motor Trucking Association. Later in his career, Ben Hogan followed his passion for real estate development under Hogan Development, LLC.
Benjamin "Ben" Hogan will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian burial in the funeral home chapel at Noon. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum.
Face masks are required for all attendees.
The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Benjamin "Ben" Hogan III passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, LA at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Sandra Langford Hogan. Loving father of Katie Hogan Rucker (John), Caleb B. Hogan, and Benjamin A. Hogan IV. Devoted grandfather of John Brenan Rucker Jr. Son of the late Ben A. Hogan Jr. and Rose Monjure Hogan. Brother of Cynthia Hogan (Nelson Guidry), Mary Lou Hogan Beach (Walter Beach), and the late Victoria Hogan (Darlene Drewry). He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
He was a native of New Orleans, a former resident of Lafayette, and a current resident of Mandeville. He graduated from Brother Martin High School, class of 1973, and a graduate of Louisiana State University. He was formerly a regional manager of Saia Motor Freight, present owner and president of Dedicated Transportation and a member of the Louisiana Motor Trucking Association. Later in his career, Ben Hogan followed his passion for real estate development under Hogan Development, LLC.
Benjamin "Ben" Hogan will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian burial in the funeral home chapel at Noon. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum.
Face masks are required for all attendees.
The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.