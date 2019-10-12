|
Benny Don Mashburn
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers - Bertrand for Benny Don Mashburn, 78, who passed away on October 10, 2019.
Pastor John Vice will conduct the funeral services.
Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
Don, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late John Mashburn and the former Bennie McKinney.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie Landry Mashburn; two daughters, Kim Graham and her husband, Buster, and Katherine Babineaux and her husband, Eric; three grandchildren, Katelyn, Drake and Malorie; and siblings, Robert "Bob" Mashburn, Kay Fisher and Peggy Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as six brothers and sisters.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Sunday October 13, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Monday from 8:00 AM until the time of service.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Brent Landry, Craig Landry, Nicky Pellerin, Jimmy Blanchard, Todd Thompson, Marshall Landry and Doug Beynon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to the College of Engineering and Science at Louisiana Tech University by visiting latechalumni.org/mashburn or by sending checks made payable to: The Louisiana Tech University Foundation, Inc. at P. O. Box 3183, Ruston, LA 71272 and indicating (COES-MASHBURN) in the memo.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Chapman, Dr. Steven Saccaro and Tracy, Dr. John Anderson and Joi and Dr. Wayne Cestia, as well as his sitters, Monika Gallien and Annie Mae Lewis, and Hospice Compassus Nurse, Angela, for their compassionate care.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Mashburn family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019