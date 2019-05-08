Services
Pellerin Chapel - St. Martinville
112 New Market st.
St. Martinville, LA 70582
337-394-9121
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Pellerin Chapel - St. Martinville
112 New Market st.
St. Martinville, LA 70582
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church
St. Martinville , LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Launay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Keith De "Bugeye" Launay


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernard Keith De "Bugeye" Launay Obituary
Bernard Keith "Bugeye" de Launay

St. Martinville - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Bernard Keith "Bugeye" de Launay, 74, who passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 1:30 pm until 10:00 pm on Wednesday and continue on Thursday at 7:00 am until 10:30 am. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm on Wednesday.

Rev. Rusty P. Richard will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Readers will be Denise de Launay Frederick and Angelique Long Briscoe. Gift Bearers will be Lail de Launay, Tristyn Briscoe, and Nicole de Launay Harris. Music will be provided by Pat Melancon. Interment will follow at St. Michael Mausoleum in St. Martinville.

Keith was a Vietnam War veteran, honorably serving his country in the United States Air Force. He was retired from the construction industry. As a pastime, he enjoyed playing pool, fishing, horse racing, snow skiing, and playing cards.

Keith was a caring and fun-loving brother and uncle who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was a special uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. He was a generous and selfless person who loved giving more than receiving. His family and friends were most important to him and he cherished the time spent with them.

He is survived by his brothers, David de Launay and wife Fern of St. Martinville, Gerald de Launay and wife Michelle of Lafayette, and Robert "Bobby" de Launay of St. Martinville; sisters, Susan de Launay of Lafayette and Yvonne de Launay of St. Martinville; and their extended families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry de Launay, Sr. and Anna Mae Halphen de Launay; brother, William H. de Launay, Jr.; sister-in-law, Frances Huff de Launay; and nephew, William "Del" H. de Launay.

Pallbearers will be Quinn Frederick, Sage de Launay, Grant de Launay, Jean Paul LeBlanc, Armon LeBlanc, Henri de Launay, and Gentry Briscoe.

Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.

To view on-line obituary, sign guestbook and view video tribute, go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Advertiser on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now