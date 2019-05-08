|
|
Bernard Keith "Bugeye" de Launay
St. Martinville - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Bernard Keith "Bugeye" de Launay, 74, who passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 1:30 pm until 10:00 pm on Wednesday and continue on Thursday at 7:00 am until 10:30 am. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm on Wednesday.
Rev. Rusty P. Richard will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Readers will be Denise de Launay Frederick and Angelique Long Briscoe. Gift Bearers will be Lail de Launay, Tristyn Briscoe, and Nicole de Launay Harris. Music will be provided by Pat Melancon. Interment will follow at St. Michael Mausoleum in St. Martinville.
Keith was a Vietnam War veteran, honorably serving his country in the United States Air Force. He was retired from the construction industry. As a pastime, he enjoyed playing pool, fishing, horse racing, snow skiing, and playing cards.
Keith was a caring and fun-loving brother and uncle who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was a special uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. He was a generous and selfless person who loved giving more than receiving. His family and friends were most important to him and he cherished the time spent with them.
He is survived by his brothers, David de Launay and wife Fern of St. Martinville, Gerald de Launay and wife Michelle of Lafayette, and Robert "Bobby" de Launay of St. Martinville; sisters, Susan de Launay of Lafayette and Yvonne de Launay of St. Martinville; and their extended families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry de Launay, Sr. and Anna Mae Halphen de Launay; brother, William H. de Launay, Jr.; sister-in-law, Frances Huff de Launay; and nephew, William "Del" H. de Launay.
Pallbearers will be Quinn Frederick, Sage de Launay, Grant de Launay, Jean Paul LeBlanc, Armon LeBlanc, Henri de Launay, and Gentry Briscoe.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 8, 2019