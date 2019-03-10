|
Bernice Buckleh Hartley
Lafayette - Memorial services will be held Thursday, March 14th at 11:00 am in the La Chapelle de Martin & Castille, for Bernice Buckleh Hartley, 89, who passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019 at Brookdale Lafayette Senior Living. The reception will begin at 10:30 am prior to the services.
Inurnment will be located at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangeline Cemetery, next to her loving husband, S. K. Hartley, Jr.
Pastor Susan Ferguson, Associate Pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church, will conduct the funeral services. The eulogy will be given by Randy Hartley and Janie Spaht Gill.
Survivors include her two sons and daughter in law, Rick Hartley, Randy Hartley and Patti Hartley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, S. K. Hartley, Jr.; parents, Anees K. Buckleh, and Mae Solomon Buckleh; son, Steve Hartley; sister, Doris Buckleh Kemp and brother, Albert Buckleh.
Bernice Hartley was born and raised in New Orleans, attended Sophie Newcomb College, then moved to Lafayette after her marriage to S. K. Hartley Jr. Most of her life was spent at the home she loved located at 305 Kings Road in Lafayette. Bernice Hartley will be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Janie Spaht Gill, Scott Bankston, and Mike Hundy.
The Hartley family would like to extend a special thanks to Rosalind Hayes and the staff of Brookdale Lafayette Senior Living, Vanessa Landry and the staff of Vee's Sitter Services, and Shante Broussard and the staff at Allcare Professional Solutions, for their caring, compassion and professionalism during Bernice's time of need.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 10, 2019