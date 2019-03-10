Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Hartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Buckleh Hartley


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernice Buckleh Hartley Obituary
Bernice Buckleh Hartley

Lafayette - Memorial services will be held Thursday, March 14th at 11:00 am in the La Chapelle de Martin & Castille, for Bernice Buckleh Hartley, 89, who passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019 at Brookdale Lafayette Senior Living. The reception will begin at 10:30 am prior to the services.

Inurnment will be located at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangeline Cemetery, next to her loving husband, S. K. Hartley, Jr.

Pastor Susan Ferguson, Associate Pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church, will conduct the funeral services. The eulogy will be given by Randy Hartley and Janie Spaht Gill.

Survivors include her two sons and daughter in law, Rick Hartley, Randy Hartley and Patti Hartley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, S. K. Hartley, Jr.; parents, Anees K. Buckleh, and Mae Solomon Buckleh; son, Steve Hartley; sister, Doris Buckleh Kemp and brother, Albert Buckleh.

Bernice Hartley was born and raised in New Orleans, attended Sophie Newcomb College, then moved to Lafayette after her marriage to S. K. Hartley Jr. Most of her life was spent at the home she loved located at 305 Kings Road in Lafayette. Bernice Hartley will be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Janie Spaht Gill, Scott Bankston, and Mike Hundy.

The Hartley family would like to extend a special thanks to Rosalind Hayes and the staff of Brookdale Lafayette Senior Living, Vanessa Landry and the staff of Vee's Sitter Services, and Shante Broussard and the staff at Allcare Professional Solutions, for their caring, compassion and professionalism during Bernice's time of need.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street Lafayette, LA 70506 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now