Bernice Deville Weber
Scott - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 10:00 AM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, for Bernice Deville Weber, 90, who peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette.
Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum.
Reverend Howard Blessing will be the Celebrant of the Mass. Musical selections, "Here I Am, Lord", "Psalm 23, The Lord is My Shepherd", "One Bread, One Body", and "J'irai La Voir Un Jour", will be performed by Denise Melancon.
Cherishing Bernice's memory is her beloved husband of 63 years, Theo Weber; her daughter, Patricia Weber; two precious grandchildren, Daniel Golden and Sarah Golden, and six adorable great grandchildren, Hannah Golden, Gabriel Royer, Cristiana Bernice Suarez, Sadie Royer, Jaren Golden, and Lainah Golden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Remi and Ophelia Rougeau Deville; two sisters, Leona Roy and Mary Turner, and two brothers, Ernest Deville and J.C. "Norris" Deville.
A native of Mamou and a resident of Scott for the past 63 years, Bernice was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. With a loving heart and compassionate soul, she loved the time spent with her family. Whether it is was cooking wonderful meals, enjoying a day outdoors crabbing, or working in her yard, she always had a smile and time for a good visit with family and friends. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and wonderful friends.
Pallbearers will be family and friends of Bernice Deville Weber.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM and on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed Sunday evening at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Weber family to the Nurses and Staff of Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor, and Dr. Edward Coreil and the Staff of Hospice Compassus for the excellent care given to our loved one.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020