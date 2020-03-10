|
Bernice Latiolais Broussard
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernice Latiolais Broussard, 86, better known as "Bee".She was the widow of the late Loto Joseph "Jay" Broussard, Jr. She was born on April 26, 1933. She passed away peacefully in her home. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Broadmoor Blvd in Lafayette, La. Visitation will begin at 1:00 in the Church lobby.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alice Boutte Latiolais and Clebert Latiolais, Sr and her siblings - Wade Latiolais, Paul Latiolais, Maria Latiolais Vincent, Sidney Latiolais, Viola Latiolais Bonin, Madeline Latiolais Dupuis, Percy Latiolais, Anna Mae "Bennie" Latiolais Judice, Larry Latiolais and Clebert "CJ" Latiolais.
She is survived by her son, Robert James Broussard and her daughter, Katherine Broussard LeBlanc, widow of Kimble Paul LeBlanc.
Grandchildren include Jay LeBlanc and his wife Bria Vidos LeBlanc, Jennifer Hebert and her husband, Coby Hebert, Matthew Broussard and Madeline Broussard.
She was a proud grandmother and a great grandmother to her best buddy. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite hobby was yard work, especially planting and caring for flowers.
Bee grew up in St. Martinville and raised her family with her husband Jay in Loreauville, where they lived for over 20 years.
Bee worked for attorneys and abstracted in the oil and gas industry all of her life until her retirement at 80 years old.
The family would like to thank the Heart of Hospice staff, especially her nurses Nicole Deaville and Shaquana Ben for their kindness and compassion during this very difficult time.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020