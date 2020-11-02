Bernice Menard Collins
Lafayette - A service of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 12:00 noon in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille, honoring the life of Bernice Menard Collins, 95, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice with family at her side. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of service. Reverend Bert Langley of Lafayette will conduct the funeral services.
Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
Left to cherish her memory includes her two sons, Floyd Wayne Collins and Douglas George Collins and his wife, Cathy; one daughter Connie Collins Morgan and her husband Del; one sister, Geraldean (Jean) Menard Dunand; seven grandchildren: Rachel M. Im, Michael Morgan, Danielle M. Bowser, Lana M. Mendoza, Taylor Collins, Kelsey C. Byrd, and Lindsey Collins; and seven great grandchildren, Tommy, Kayla, and Chelsea Morgan, Grace, Joanna, and Nathon Mendoza, and Jayne Morgan Bowser.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Duma and Marie Landry Menard; husband, George Floyd Collins; two sisters, Lucille M. Ducharme and Verna Mae Menard; and nine brothers, Willis (Fatty), Bienvenue (Bob), Overton (Pye), Robley (Bris), Ernest (Pete), John, Lee (Neg), Henry (Bud), and Curley (Noonie) Menard.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Collins family to the nursing staff at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph for the care they extended to our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bernice Collins' name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.
