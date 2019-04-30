|
Bernita J. Bergeron
Church Point, LA - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point, LA for Mrs. Bernita J. Bergeron, 88, who passed away at 8:18 PM Sunday, April 28. Pere David Rozas, Associate Pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church there, will be the Celebrant of the Mass with burial immediately after in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Hwy 35 north of town. Bernita, a life-long resident of Church Point, was the daughter of the late Lawrence Johnson and the former Adaze Daugereaux. An employee of J. E. Daigle & Son Co., Ltd. for some 41 years, Mrs. Bergeron loved to work in her yard and was often seen burning leaves in her yard as one traveled out of Church Point. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be missed by her extended family and friends. She is survived by two sons, James C. "Jimmy" Bergeron and wife Suzi of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Lawrence Bergeron and wife Shannon of Lafayette; four grandchildren: Shenee Broussard, Brikki Martin and Lily and Conrad Bergeron; five great-grandchildren: Carlyn and Cambri Broussard and Cohen, Sawyer and Cort Martin and two brothers, Pat Johnson and wife Patsy of Humble, TX and Ronald Johnson and wife Mercedes of Church Point. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold J. 'Wood' Bergeron; two sisters, Elsie Wimberley and Madeline Bergeron and two brothers, Kelly and J.D. Johnson. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Guidry Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 30 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM and continue on Wednesday from 8:00 AM until the time of services. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM Tuesday evening in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Cody Martin, Clint Broussard, Troy Bergeron, Ed Johnson, Conrad Bergeron and Dallas Colligan. Vocalist will be Lily Bergeron. Lectors will be Shenee Broussard and Brikki Martin and the gifts will be brought up by her great grandchildren. Personal condolences may be sent to the Bergeron family at: guidryfuneralhome.com. Guidry Funeral Home, 219 N. Broadway St., Church Point, LA is in charge of final arrangements.
