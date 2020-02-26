Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Betty Ann Sonnier Obituary
Betty Ann Sonnier

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Betty Ann Sonnier, 67, who passed on to Heaven on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family and loved ones.

Services will be conducted by Fr. Augustine Wall, SVD.

Interment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
