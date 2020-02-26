|
|
Betty Ann Sonnier
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Betty Ann Sonnier, 67, who passed on to Heaven on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family and loved ones.
Services will be conducted by Fr. Augustine Wall, SVD.
Interment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020